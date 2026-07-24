BRUSSELS, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Today, the European Commission disbursed €1.5 billion in Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) to Egypt. This is the second of the three instalments expected under the ongoing €4 billion MFA programme for the country.

This financial support, will help Egypt cover part of its ongoing financing needs, preserve macroeconomic stability and support the implementation of its ongoing economic reform programme.

Taking the form of concessional loans, it will also support progress with the country's economic reform agenda in conjunction with the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. This assistance will help ease pressure on Egypt's external finances, including due to the consequences of the current situation in the Middle East.

In its assessment, the Commission concluded that Egypt met all the conditions for this instalment: it fulfilled the economic policy conditions agreed with the EU; took some concrete and credible steps towards effective democratic mechanisms, including a multi-party parliamentary system, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring respect for human rights; and kept the IMF programme on track, as required for the disbursement of MFA funds.

The ongoing €4 billion MFA programme to Egypt, together with the short-term MFA of €1 billion disbursed at the end of 2024, form a fundamental part of the EU-Egypt Strategic Comprehensive Partnership concluded in March 2024, totalling €5 billion in MFA support. The first instalment of €1 billion was disbursed in January 2026.