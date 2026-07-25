UN Secretary-General Guterres arrives in Damascus on official visit

DAMASCUS, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Damascus on Saturday on an official visit during which he will meet with senior Syrian officials and visit UNDOF forces.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that Assad Hassan al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, received Guterres upon his arrival at Damascus International Airport.

The visit is Guterres’ first to Syria since he took office in 2017. It comes 17 years after former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon visited Syria in 2009, according to Syrian News Channel.

Guterres is scheduled to meet Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa during the visit.