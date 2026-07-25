Indonesian rescuers search for missing speedboat with 11 European tourists

PALU, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Indonesian rescuers are searching for a speedboat carrying 11 European tourists and two local crew members that went missing off a bay on Sulawesi island, officials said Saturday.

The vessel departed Tanjung Unauna regency on Friday morning bound for Marisa Port in the neighbouring Gorontalo province but failed to arrive as scheduled, said Heriyanto, Head of the Gorontalo Province Search and Rescue Office.

A local tour guide reported the missing boat to the search and rescue office at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, prompting an immediate search operation, said Heriyanto.

"Concerns arose when their speedboat had not arrived by afternoon," Heriyanto said. "We immediately launched a search mission overnight but until now have not found any signs" of the vessel or people on board.

A Czech man, a Belgian man, five Dutch nationals, three Germans, a French woman and two Indonesian crew members were on board, according to Indonesian authorities.