Heavy monsoon floods in Assam leave 61 dead, affect over 700,000 residents across nine districts

GUWAHATI, India, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 61 people have died after days of heavy monsoon rains in India’s northeastern state of Assam caused the Brahmaputra River to flood, affecting more than 700,000 people across nine districts.

Officials said on Saturday that the flood situation in the state remained grim, despite water levels beginning to recede in some areas.

According to a statement issued late Friday by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 14 more people lost their lives in the deluge over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll this year to 61.

The authority’s daily flood report said more than 705,100 people had been affected by flooding in the districts of Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sivasagar.