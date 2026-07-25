UAE President and President of Uzbekistan discuss bilateral relations by phone

ABU DHABI, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, discussed bilateral relations and joint efforts to enhance cooperation in a phone call.

The two sides underscored their shared aim to serve the aspirations of both countries for development and prosperity while delivering mutual benefit and growth to their peoples.

His Highness and His Excellency Mirziyoyev affirmed their two countries' commitment to further developing these ties, which are based on solid foundations of cooperation and mutual interests, particularly in light of the promising opportunities that exist across various fields.

They also exchanged views on issues of common interest.