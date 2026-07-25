ABU DHABI, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The 33rd edition of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses continues tomorrow, Sunday 26 July, with the seventh leg staged at the Duindigt Turf Racecourse in The Hague, Kingdom of the Netherlands; a further European appearance for the Prestigious Cup within its expansive global calendar.

The Cup series continues to receive the sustained interest and patronage of the UAE’s wise leadership, in support of owners and breeders across the world and in encouragement of the acquisition and breeding of Arabian horses. This commitment helps preserve the breed’s authentic heritage, elevate its standing internationally and strengthen its presence at the most significant racecourses and festivals worldwide.

The Netherlands leg will feature 11 horses representing elite studs and stables from the Netherlands and across the European continent. The race is run over 2,150 metres on turf in the Group 3 category, open to Purebred Arabian horses aged four years and above, with competition set to begin at 3:00 p.m. The Hague time.

Al Zeer (Almamoun Monlau × Asmaa Al Khalediah), 2025 Belgium leg champion

Owner: Omar Ismail Garghar | Trainer: François Rohaut | Jockey: Adel Al Qiyadi

All eyes turn to Al Zeer at this Dutch summit. He arrives with a distinguished record, having claimed the Belgium leg title of the Prestigious Cup in 2025 and finished runner-up at the Netherlands leg in the same season. He also placed third at the Italy leg of the current edition, form that marks him out as one of the most consistent performers on this year’s European tour.

Farida P (Al Mourtajez × Hania Dea), 2024 Netherlands leg champion and 2025 Sweden leg champion

Owner and Trainer: Pieter Dekkers | Jockey: Koen Clijmans

Farida P returns to the scene of one of her finest days. The mare won this very leg in 2024 before claiming the Sweden leg title in 2025, and she finished third at Sweden in the current season. Few horses in this field know Duindigt better, and few carry a stronger record across the Prestigious Cup’s European legs.

The Challengers

El Paso T (Al Mourtajez × Porta T)

Al Rifaa (Al Mourtajez × Salima)

Go Star (Al Mourtajez × Geste del Falo)

El Zarka D.A. (AF Al Bahar × Schiva D.A.)

Love Me Do La Serre (Al Muwaffaq × Safira du Paon)

Maqbool (AF Al Bahar × Ghaliba)

Mahdi du Breuil (Mared Al Sahra × Wana du Breuil)

Farouk Al Shahania (Ghazwan × Afaq)

Papillion T (Al Mourtajez × Pippa T)

The field brings together an elite gathering of owners, trainers and jockeys, and competition is expected to remain fiercely contested all the way to the finish line.

The Netherlands leg holds a distinguished place in the journey of the Prestigious Cup. Across its previous editions it has produced a succession of champions who have written their names into the race’s history:

2017: Jalmar

2018: Lightning Bolt

2019: Khair Al Sham

2021 and 2022: Jarif

2023: Messi

2024: Farida P

2025: Afjan

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, said,

"The Prestigious Cup continues its distinguished global journey. The Netherlands represents one of the important legs on the agenda of the 33rd edition, given the distinguished position it occupies within the European Arabian racing scene and the growing presence of the Prestigious Cup at international racecourses. This is consistent with our mission to elevate the standing of the Arabian horse and preserve its authentic heritage."

He concluded, "We take pride in the strong participation of elite studs and stables in the Netherlands race, and in the presence of a group of horses already crowned at legs of the Prestigious Cup. This enhances the technical and competitive value of the race, and confirms the commitment of owners, trainers and jockeys to taking part in this distinguished global event."