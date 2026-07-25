A global achievement for UAE as Wadi Wurayah in Fujairah inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List

FUJAIRAH, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has achieved a new global milestone with the inscription of Wadi Wurayah in the Emirate of Fujairah on UNESCO's World Heritage List.

The announcement was made at the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Busan, Republic of Korea.

The recognition reflects the international significance of Wadi Wurayah as one of the world's most important natural heritage sites.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and Ambassador of the Wadi Wurayah nomination file to UNESCO, affirmed that this historic achievement represents a significant milestone in the accomplishments of both the UAE and the Emirate of Fujairah. He underlined it as an exceptional moment in the nation's journey and global standing, reflecting the UAE's commitment to preserving its natural heritage in accordance with the highest international standards.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said that this moment, filled with pride, embodies the vision of the Fujairah government under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to preserve the site for its outstanding cultural and natural significance throughout history.

He noted that Wadi Wurayah now stands as a global model, enjoying international appreciation and interest, and as an important addition to the UAE's reputation on the world stage.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also affirmed that the inscription of Wadi Wurayah Reserve on UNESCO's World Heritage List underscores the reserve's significance, due to its unique environmental and geological characteristics as well as its scientific, environmental, and cultural value. He emphasised that this achievement reflects the efforts of the UAE and the Emirate of Fujairah to preserve sites of outstanding universal value, support the ecosystem, and ensure safety and sustainability for future generations.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the value of the site as an integrated and balanced ecosystem, reflecting the harmony between humans and their environment throughout history. He noted that Wadi Wurayah forms a unique, living system that sustains vital natural processes over time, reflecting the UAE’s national vision of promoting shared responsibility, both nationally and globally, to protect natural heritage and achieve sustainable development.

For his part, Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Chair of the UAE National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, said, “The inscription of Wadi Wurayah on the UNESCO World Heritage List represents a strategic national achievement that further strengthens the UAE’s leading position in protecting natural heritage and preserving biodiversity. It embodies a national vision that places heritage at the heart of national identity, positions it as a driver of sustainable development and recognises its preservation as a shared responsibility towards humanity and future generations. As the third UAE site to be inscribed on the List and the first site to be designated for its outstanding natural value, Wadi Wurayah expands the country’s presence on the global heritage map. It reflects the success of its approach to protecting natural resources while harnessing their scientific, intellectual, and developmental value.”

Al Qassimi added, “This milestone is the result of an integrated national effort, in which the UAE National Commission for Education, Culture and Science played a pivotal role. The Commission aligned the work of the Ministry of Culture, Fujairah Environment Authority, and the relevant entities, while strengthening cooperation with UNESCO. This institutional alignment highlights Wadi Wurayah’s outstanding universal value.”

Al Qassimi affirmed that Wadi Wurayah, with its rich biodiversity and rare ecosystems, holds significance that extends beyond its geographical boundaries. As a natural and scientific reference, it contributes to the advancement of human knowledge. Its World Heritage status will broaden the scope for international partnerships, the exchange of expertise, and the production of specialised knowledge, while bringing the UAE’s experience in natural heritage stewardship to global attention.

Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. the Crown Prince of Fujairah, stated that this historic win is a significant achievement, reflecting the Fujairah government's strong commitment to the Wadi Wurayah and its ongoing efforts to preserve the site according to the highest international standards.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi affirmed that work will continue to transform the reserve into a global destination that showcases the deep-rooted relationship between humans and nature, and to ensure its significance for future generations.

Asilah Abdullah Al Mualla, Director-General of the Fujairah Environment Authority, expressed her gratitude to the World Heritage Committee, members of the advisory body, and the World Heritage Centre at UNESCO for this international recognition of Wadi Wurayah Reserve. Al Mualla emphasised that the site’s inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List holds global value, as it is a key centre of biodiversity and ecosystems in the region, and the last and most authentic of the pristine ecosystems of the arid foothill region in the Hajar Mountains of the Arabian Peninsula.

Al Mualla added, "Wadi Wurayah is one of the few sources of permanent surface water in the UAE and is home to the country's only permanent natural waterfall. The reserve also shelters many rare and endangered species of animals, plants, reptiles, and insects, along with several mammals and birds unique to the site. This makes Wadi Wurayah a prime example of the vital ecological processes that have shaped the evolution of terrestrial, freshwater, coastal and marine ecosystems, as well as plant and animal communities, over centuries."