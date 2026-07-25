Dubai Customs redefines customer experience through smart government services

DUBAI, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with Dubai’s vision of designing more efficient, agile, integrated and human-centred government services, Dubai Customs continues to redefine the customer experience as part of its strategic transformation from a trade facilitator to a trade enabler.

Its smart government service ecosystem combines speed, proactivity and innovation, enabling the business community to access more efficient and seamless customs services, strengthening investor confidence and supporting Dubai’s global position as a leading hub for trade and investment.

In this context, Dubai Customs achieved an average waiting time of just 24 seconds on the unified Contact Centre line, 8001886, during the first half of 2026. This achievement reflects its operational readiness, the efficiency of its staff and its ability to deliver a seamless, proactive government service experience that responds to customer needs and keeps pace with their expectations. It also helps streamline procedures, facilitate trade flows and support business continuity.

Contact Centre statistics for the first six months of 2026 show that it received more than 61K calls, while satisfaction with the service reached 96.17% and the average call duration was two minutes and 33 seconds. These results demonstrate the teams’ ability to provide support, respond to customer enquiries promptly and accurately, simplify procedures, enhance the quality of the customer experience and improve the efficiency of government services.

During the same period, Dubai Customs also handled more than 42K emails from customers, reflecting the growing use of digital channels to communicate with Dubai Customs. Its teams processed and responded to messages promptly, efficiently and accurately, ensuring easy access to information and services and providing an integrated experience across all communication channels.

This performance forms part of the implementation of the Dubai Customs Strategy 2026–2030, which is driving Dubai Customs’ transformation from a role focused solely on facilitating trade to an integrated trade-enablement ecosystem. Through the development of smart, proactive and customer-centred customs services, the strategy harnesses data, innovation and advanced technologies to deliver a more integrated, faster and more efficient experience. This strengthens business confidence, enhances Dubai’s competitiveness and reinforces its position as a global centre for trade and ease of doing business.

This approach also aligns with the Government of Dubai’s vision and strategic direction to design faster, more agile and integrated government services rooted in an understanding of people’s needs. By harnessing innovation and modern technologies, these services deliver a government experience that meets customer expectations, enhances quality of life and improves government performance.

This approach is reflected in Dubai Customs’ customer experience indicators. The organisation recorded a 98% score on the Dubai Government’s Instant Happiness Index, managed by Digital Dubai, a supplier happiness rate of 96%, and a cashless transaction rate of 99%. These results demonstrate Dubai Customs’ success in harnessing innovation and digital transformation to enhance its services and position customer experience as a key enabler of Dubai’s competitiveness and leadership in government services.

Matar Al Muhairi, Director of the Client Happiness Department at Dubai Customs, emphasised that these results reflect Dubai Customs’ commitment to developing a customer-centred service ecosystem that responds to the needs of the business community, reinforcing Dubai Customs’ position as a partner in enabling trade and enhancing the Emirate’s competitiveness.

He said:

“The unified number, 8001886, is more than a communication channel. It is an integrated platform that provides customers with a unified, seamless experience for accessing Dubai Customs services, helping to simplify procedures, enable faster responses and strengthen engagement with the business community. These results reflect continued investment in developing staff capabilities, leveraging modern technologies and analysing customer data, supporting continuous service improvement and greater operational efficiency.”

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the customer experience, Dubai Customs recently launched the Voice of Customer platform, which uses artificial intelligence to analyse and categorise all input received through its various communication channels. The platform enables Dubai Customs to identify customer needs, set improvement priorities and produce accurate reports that support decision-making and continuous service development based on data and customer expectations.