DEWA International enhances Dubai's global position, explores cooperation with major French energy companies

PARIS, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its strategy to strengthen global partnerships and expand cooperation with major companies in the energy and water sectors, a high-level delegation headed by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Chairman of DEWA International, visited the French capital, Paris, and met the management of EDF, TotalEnergies and Engie.

DEWA International is a wholly owned subsidiary launched by DEWA to develop international energy and water projects, export utility infrastructure expertise and scale sustainable operational models worldwide.

The delegation included Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence, and Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and Future at DEWA, in addition to a number of senior officials from DEWA.

Al Tayer stated that this visit comes within the framework of strengthening Dubai's global position and enhancing cooperation between DEWA International and global companies operating in the energy and water sectors, with the aim of exploring ways to develop global projects in renewable and clean energy, green hydrogen, energy efficiency and advanced water desalination technologies, while reviewing the latest innovations and technologies adopted in conventional and clean energy projects.

He added that DEWA embodies, at its core, Dubai’s inspiring success story. Guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has transformed into a global capital for economy, trade and innovation, and has become a pioneering model in sustainable development. Over decades, DEWA has contributed to Dubai’s exceptional journey.

"DEWA International has been recently established as a wholly owned subsidiary to extend DEWA’s expertise and successful operating model to international markets. Leveraging DEWA’s capabilities in project development, financing, technology, digital innovation, project management and operations, DEWA International is mandated to originate, develop, finance, deliver and operate power and water projects worldwide. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional and renewable energy, energy storage, grid flexibility solutions and integrated power and water developments. DEWA International extends beyond delivering infrastructure projects by exporting DEWA’s proven expertise in project structuring, governance, risk management, execution and operational excellence to international markets,” said Al Tayer.

DEWA International partners with governments, developers and financial institutions to co-develop and co-invest in infrastructure projects worldwide. DEWA’s expertise spans the entire energy value chain, including power and water production, transmission, distribution and advanced clean energy technologies such as solar photovoltaic, concentrated solar power, green hydrogen, hydroelectric power and green data centres.

Supported by artificial intelligence and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and backed by Dubai’s position as a global hub for capital, talent and strategic partnerships, Al Tayer said DEWA operates within a dynamic and integrated economic ecosystem that fosters innovation, investment, and sustainable growth.

He emphasised that DEWA’s excellence journey continues as it strives to make DEWA International a success story at a global level.