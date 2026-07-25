Syrian President, Guterres discuss development of Syria-UN cooperation

DAMASCUS, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa received at the People’s Palace in Damascus the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and an accompanying delegation, Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Syrian Arab Republic and the United Nations in humanitarian and development fields, as well as supporting early recovery efforts and reconstruction.

President al-Sharaa, Guterres discuss development of Syria-UN cooperation.

The meeting also stressed the importance of respecting Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Guterres affirmed the United Nations‘ solidarity with Syria, calling on the international community to spare no effort in supporting the Syrian people.

In a post on his “X” account following his arrival in Damascus on Saturday, Guterres stated: “I have just arrived in Damascus on a visit of solidarity, emphasising that the UN stands with Syria at this pivotal moment.

He added “I urge the international community to spare no effort in supporting the Syrian people.”