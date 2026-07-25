Emirates Esports Federation launches 2026 UAE e-Football Cup

DUBAI, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2026 UAE e-Football Cup kicked off today in Dubai. Organised by the Emirates Esports Federation, the tournament features the participation of 17 clubs and teams as part of the federation's efforts to develop the country's electronic football ecosystem and identify and nurture Emirati talent.

The competition includes 13 sports clubs. They are joined by four dedicated esports organisations: Shaheen, AXE Esports, Void Esports, and Baz Esports, reflecting the growing participation of both traditional sports clubs and specialized esports teams across the UAE.

The UAE Esports Federation stated that the tournament is part of its broader strategy to strengthen domestic competitions, promote professionalism, discover and develop national talent, and prepare players to represent the UAE in regional and international championships.