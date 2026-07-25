Inscription of Wadi Wurayah on UNESCO World Heritage List affirms UAE’s global leadership in nature conservation, biodiversity protection: Amna Al Dahak

DUBAI, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed that the inscription of Wadi Wurayah National Park on UNESCO’s World Heritage List represents a historic milestone and an achievement of global significance. As the first Emirati site to be inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List for its Outstanding Universal Value, Wadi Wurayah, which is located in the Emirate of Fujairah, stands as a testament to the UAE’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding nature and ensuring its long-term sustainability.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak highlighted that this global recognition reflects the UAE’s vision of placing environmental protection and nature conservation at the heart of its development policies, a vision that continues to cement the nation’s position as a leading global model in advanced environmental governance.

She said: “On this proud national achievement, we extend our warmest congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; and to the people of the UAE. This global recognition of Wadi Wurayah National Park would not have been possible without their wise vision, steadfast support, and tireless commitment to establishing both Fujairah and the UAE as a leading model in environmental sustainability.”

She added: “This exceptional achievement is an extension of the enduring environmental vision established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Protecting wildlife and endangered species remains a fundamental pillar of our National Biodiversity Strategy, and today represents the culmination of decades of dedicated work grounded in the latest studies, scientific research, and the country’s unique natural habitats. Our commitment to nature is reflected in the expansion of the UAE’s 54 nature reserves, which now cover nearly 19% of the nation’s total area. Home to an exceptional mountain ecosystem and critical freshwater resources, Wadi Wurayah remains a safe haven for rare and endangered species.”

She concluded: “Today, we stand with immense pride before this global recognition, which proves once again that the UAE does not simply keep pace with international standards in environmental governance, it leads them. We take this historic moment to congratulate and to extend our deepest thanks and appreciation to all national teams including leaders, experts, researchers, and field staff, who worked tirelessly, day and night, through a long journey of preparation, documentation, and research to demonstrate Wadi Wurayah’s Outstanding Universal Value. Your dedication and passion for protecting our environment are the driving force that keeps our natural heritage alive and thriving, to be passed on to future generations.”

Located entirely within the Hajar mountain range in the Emirate of Fujairah, Wadi Wurayah hosts 1,099 recorded species (883 fauna and 216 flora), including at least ten globally threatened species. These represent approximately half of the terrestrial mammal species and nearly half of the terrestrial reptile species recorded in the country.