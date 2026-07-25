Japan plans regional AI initiative to help local companies overcome labour shortages

TOKYO, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry plans to launch a new initiative in fiscal 2027 to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence by midsize and core regional companies.

Under the regional AI transformation initiative, dubbed “Regional AX,” the ministry will help cover initial costs when businesses use AI in ventures that capitalize on local resources. The government plans to include funding for the program in its budget request for fiscal 2027.

Many companies outside Japan’s major cities are struggling with labor shortages. By encouraging them to adopt AI, the ministry hopes to streamline their operations and raise productivity.

According to The Japan News, potential applications include training AI on past data related to local climates and soil conditions to help farmers manage growing environments more effectively. Another example would involve using cameras to train AI on traditional techniques that have long depended on the experience and intuition of individual craftspeople, allowing that expertise to be passed on to new workers.

Restaurants serving local products could also qualify for support when using AI-powered reservation systems to expand their businesses.

Since fiscal 2012, the ministry has operated the Local 10,000 Project, which provides financial assistance in cooperation with regional banks and local governments for efforts to create new businesses built around local resources. AI-related assistance will be offered through a new special category within the programme.

As of May, the project had approved 675 ventures in 397 municipalities. They include the establishment of restaurants using regional specialties and the development of new products based on traditional craft techniques.

From fiscal 2027 onward, the ministry intends to increase the number of approved ventures receiving AI support.

Regional communities offer business opportunities rooted in advanced technical expertise and resources unavailable in major cities. At the same time, they face the disadvantage of population loss driven in part by the overconcentration of people and economic activity in Tokyo.

The ministry expects the use of AI to help revitalize regional economies, and the project has already focused on connecting AI with local industries.

The government also plans to incorporate the Regional AX concept into its “regional future strategy,” which is scheduled to be finalized this summer, as part of a broader effort to promote the adoption of AI across the country’s regional economies.