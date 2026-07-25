Confirmed Ebola cases in Congo rise to 2,973, including 1,309 deaths

KINSHASA, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 2,973, with 1,309 deaths, according to a statement issued Saturday by the Ministry of Communication and Media.

On 17 May 2026, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Ebola virus disease outbreak caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern.

On June 5, the WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) launched a preparedness and response plan for the Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak, a strain of the Ebola virus. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus estimated the plan's funding needs at approximately $518 million.