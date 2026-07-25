Egypt's petroleum product exports hit two-year high to 2.3 million tonnes in H1

CAIRO, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Karim Badawi, Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (MoPMR), said Egypt’s crude oil production has hit its highest level in nearly two years.

In the first half of 2026, Egypt's petroleum product exports topped 2.3 million tonnes (Sales of jet fuel, naphtha, waxes, and vacuum distillates brought in about $2.3 billion). That matches all of 2025.

Badawi said exports should reach 2.5 million tonnes in the second half of 2026.

Cairo Oil Refining Company (CORC) in Mostorod now produces 45,000 more tonnes of gasoline and 40,000 more tonnes of jet fuel per month. Alexandria National Refining and Petrochemicals Company (ANRPC) is running at over 110% of design capacity, and Amreya Petroleum Refining Company (APRC) has boosted 92-octane gasoline output by 10,000–15,000 tonnes monthly. Middle East Oil Refinery (MIDOR) and APC have also increased operating rates.

MoPMR is moving forward with $4.5 billion in refinery projects to boost energy security, cut import costs, and sharpen Egypt’s export edge.

The modernization cost EGP 150 million. That modernization saves EGP 30 million annually, cuts gas use, extends equipment life, and lowers emissions.