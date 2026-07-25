Dubai Police Academy brings experts together to advance Blockchain innovation

DUBAI, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police Academy hosted the third Blockchain Closing Roundtable (REAL III), organised by the Dubai Blockchain Centre, bringing together government leaders, academics and experts from the financial and technology sectors to explore the future of the digital economy and emerging blockchain technologies.

The forum reflected the growing importance of strengthening scientific collaboration and strategic partnerships to support innovation, develop national capabilities and prepare for the next generation of digital transformation.

Participants discussed the future of education in the new economy, highlighting the need to modernise education systems and scientific research to keep pace with rapid digital developments.

They also emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation between academic institutions, government entities and the private sector to equip future talent with the knowledge and skills needed to lead tomorrow’s economy.

The discussions also examined the future of tokenisation and its role in supporting the digital economy, alongside the regulatory challenges and emerging opportunities presented by blockchain technologies and digital assets, as well as their impact across key economic sectors.

The event attracted more than 140 participants representing government entities, regulatory authorities, universities, educational institutions, banks, investment firms, digital asset trading platforms and law firms, highlighting the importance of cross sector collaboration in driving innovation and shaping the future of the digital economy.

By hosting the forum, Dubai Police Academy reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its role as an academic platform for scientific dialogue and knowledge exchange while expanding strategic partnerships with national and international institutions.

These efforts support the development of national capabilities and keep pace with future trends across the security, technology and economic sectors.