UFC brings blockbuster action to Abu Dhabi on October 24 with UFC 333

ABU DHABI, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), today announced the return of the Octagon to Abu Dhabi with UFC 333 at Etihad Arena on Saturday, October 24.

Abu Dhabi Showdown Week returns to Yas Island this October with another unforgettable week of world-class MMA and fan experiences.

With more than 20 events staged in Abu Dhabi since 2010, UFC has become a fixture on the region's sporting calendar. Recent events have continued to reinforce Abu Dhabi's status as one of the sport's premier destinations, with July's UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. De Ridder last year delivering an unforgettable night of action, followed by Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, which culminated in UFC 321, headlined by Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane.

This month's UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov continues that momentum.

















































































































The UFC will land in Abu Dhabi once again in October for its annual numbered event. The event will headline this year’s Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, which is set to feature a week of MMA action and fan experiences across Yas Island.

UFC 333 takes place on October 24 from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi (Paramount+), promotion officials announced during Saturday's UFC Fight Night 282 broadcast.

The promotion continues to make two trips to Abu Dhabi every year, with Magomed Ankalaev vs. Bogdan Guskov headlining Saturday's event.

The announcement comes as Abu Dhabi continues to cement its place as one of the UFC’s biggest international destinations. The emirate has hosted more than 20 UFC events since 2010, including last year’s UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. De Ridder and UFC 321, headlined by Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane.