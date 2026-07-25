Dubai shapes unique sporting landscape to boost tourism, investment, global appeal

DUBAI, 25th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai has established an integrated model that combines the authenticity of traditional sports with the dynamism of modern disciplines, underpinned by a development vision that has made sport a key pillar of its tourism, economic and investment ecosystem.

The emirate has introduced a globally distinctive approach to redefining sport. Rather than limiting itself to hosting major championships and sporting events, Dubai has leveraged its advanced infrastructure and world-class facilities to create integrated sports and tourism experiences that have attracted international federations, elite athletes, specialised companies and investors in the sports sector.

Traditional sports formed the foundation of Dubai's sporting landscape, led by equestrian sports, camel racing and shooting, reflecting the UAE's cultural identity. These have since evolved into organised sports supported by extensive patronage, international championships and prestigious prizes, demonstrating the emirate's success in preserving its national heritage while keeping pace with global sporting developments.

Dubai has emerged as one of the world's leading destinations for endurance riding through Dubai International Endurance City in Saih Al Salam, which hosts major international competitions.

Camel racing has also maintained its strong cultural and public appeal, supported by modern venues that utilise advanced technologies and artificial intelligence for event organisation, officiating and monitoring, enhancing competition management in line with the latest international practices.

Athletics, wrestling and shooting have witnessed rapid development since the 1970s and 1980s alongside the establishment of sports clubs and federations. At the start of the new millennium, Dubai entered a more comprehensive phase focused on attracting modern sports and creating globally recognised sporting events.

With the emirate's rapid urban and tourism development, sport has become a defining element of Dubai's global identity, evolving into a platform for innovation, sports marketing and the creation of unique experiences.

Padel has become one of the fastest-growing sports in Dubai in recent years, with hundreds of modern courts opening and the hosting of international and continental tournaments featuring some of the world's top players. This has been accompanied by growing private investment in the sports sector, expanding participation and strengthening the sport's presence.

In golf, Dubai hosts major tournaments on the European Tour, most notably the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which has become a key stop for the world's leading golfers, supported by championship-standard courses and infrastructure that meets the highest international standards.

The emirate has also strengthened its position on the map of adventure and niche sports by organising exhibition events and matches at iconic architectural landmarks and on towering skyscrapers, creating an innovative model that combines sport, architecture and tourism promotion while generating worldwide media attention.

Dubai's towers and skyscrapers have become part of its sporting landscape through tower climbing races and vertical running events, alongside aerial adventure activities and challenge sports that attract professional athletes and enthusiasts from around the world.

In motorsport, Dubai continues to reinforce its standing by hosting a range of international rallies and championships, as well as motorcycle and marine sporting events, benefiting from its modern infrastructure and the growing popularity of speed and adventure sports.

Specialists believe Dubai's success in establishing itself as a global capital for modern sports is driven by an integrated system of factors, foremost among them a long-term government vision, sustained investment in sports infrastructure, advanced organisational capabilities, openness to innovation, and its strategic geographical location as a meeting point between East and West.