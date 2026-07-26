China to host Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Series on 29–30 August

BEIJING, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) --The Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Series returns on 29–30 August as 24 of Asia’s leading men’s and women’s national teams gather in Suzhou, China, for the opening round of the region’s premier annual rugby sevens competition.

Qais Al Dhalai, President of Asia Rugby, held a series of official meetings in the Chinese capital, Beijing, during an official visit following an invitation from Wang Yun, President of the Chinese Rugby Football Association. The visit aimed to strengthen mutual cooperation and follow up on China's preparations to host several continental championships and events in the upcoming period

During the visit, Al Dhalai met with Tong Lixin, Deputy Minister of General Administration of Sport of China and Vice President of the Chinese Olympic Committee, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Sport and the Chinese Olympic Committee in Beijing. The meeting addressed ways to develop sports in general and rugby in particular, as well as China’s preparations to participate in the rugby competitions at the upcoming Asian Games scheduled for next October in Nagoya, Japan.

Both sides emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation between Asia Rugby and the Chinese Rugby Football Association to expand the participation base and elevate the level of competitions, given China's growing focus on developing rugby across various provinces and major cities.

The visit also included a coordination meeting with the Board of Directors of the Chinese Rugby Football Association at its headquarters in Beijing. The meeting was attended by Wang Yun, President of the Chinese Rugby Football Association; Jin Hongwen, Secretary General; and Benjamin van Rooyen, Chief Executive Officer of Asia Rugby.

The discussion reviewed the final preparations for hosting the first leg of the Emirates Asia Rugby Sevens Series, which China will host in late August. The tournament will feature 24 of the continent's top teams (12 men's teams and 12 women's teams). The meeting evaluated organizational and technical aspects to ensure the event meets the highest standards set by Asia Rugby.

Al Dhalai highlighted that Asia Rugby is keen on expanding the footprint of hosting tournaments and events across the continent, noting that China is one of the key supporters of Asian rugby's growth, thanks to its impressive organizational capabilities and growing player base.

Al Dhalai also revealed that Asia Rugby has awarded China priority to host the continent's second elite match officials camp. Held for the first time in East Asia as part of the referee development program under the sponsorship agreement with Emirates, the first camp is held annually in Dubai, while one of two Chinese cities, Shanghai or Guangzhou will host the second camp next month, featuring Asia's top referees.

He added that China is also preparing to host the Asia Rugby U18 Sevens Championship next October, alongside the first leg of the Emirates Asia Rugby Sevens Series in late August. This reflects the immense confidence placed in China and the advanced organisational capacity of the Chinese Rugby Football Association, reinforcing its growing stature as a premier destination for major continental championships.