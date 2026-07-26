International space crew to return to Earth

MOSCOW, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The return vehicle of the Soyuz MS-28 manned spacecraft will land in Kazakh steppes on Sunday afternoon to bring back to the Earth the participants of the 74th long-term expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), according to Roscosmos, State Corporation for Space Activities.

"The landing of the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-28 transport manned spacecraft will take place on July 26 in Kazakhstan. The crew includes participants of the completed 74th long-term expedition to the ISS: Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Mikayev, and NASA astronaut Christopher Williams," the state corporation said in a statement, carried by TASS.

The ship's undocking from the Rassvet module is scheduled for 10:03 a.m. Moscow time (07:03 a.m. GMT).

After that, Soyuz MS-28 will go into autonomous flight, at about 12:32 a.m. Moscow time (09:32 a.m. GMT) it will turn on the engines for braking and descend from orbit. The household and instrument-assembly compartments will separate from the lander - they will burn up in the dense layers of the atmosphere.

When the lander with the crew enters the dense layers, it will begin aeroballistic braking. As a result, a plasma cloud with a temperature of about 2,000 degrees will be formed around it, so after landing, the heat shield layer will be black and burnt in places. The plasma cloud will also make communication with the ship's crew difficult for several minutes.