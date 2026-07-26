AL AIN, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the inaugural Al Ain Rutab Festival, organised by Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, commenced Saturday night and will continue until 31 July 2026 at Al Sarooj Park in Al Ain Region.

The festival, which follows the 22nd Edition of Liwa Dates Festival, celebrates rutab – fresh, partially ripened dates – and features a range of heritage and agricultural competitions and activities, including 19 competitions offering 245 prizes worth more than AED5 million in total, alongside diverse markets and sections that highlight the UAE’s agricultural heritage, support farmers and productive families, and offer visitors an integrated heritage and entertainment experience.

The festival’s opening day featured an inspection tour by Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed Hamad bin Rakad Al Ameri and the Authority’s executive directors.

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Festivals and Events Sector at Abu Dhabi, said that the festival is an extension of the Authority’s efforts to promote the presence of the date palm in the life of the community, support farmers, and preserve the agricultural heritage that has—for decades—formed an integral part of the UAE’s identity.

Held in conjunction with the UAE’s fresh date season, the festival reflects the legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in championing the date palm as a symbol of giving and development, reinforcing its place in the hearts of Emirati society.

The festival serves as a platform bringing together farmers, experts, industry pioneers, companies and research centres with the aim of supporting the agricultural sector and contributing to its sustainability. Through its diverse programme, which attracts visitors and enthusiasts, the festival offers an integrated heritage and entertainment experience that highlights Al Ain’s standing as a distinguished agricultural and tourism destination.

The festival will feature 19 competitions across various categories, including 11 rutab competitions. These comprise three elite competitions: Tuwam Elite Dates, Al Ain Elite Dates and Al Wahat Elite Dates; and six individual rutab competitions for the Khalas, Fardh, Shishi, Bumaan, Khenaizi and Zamli varieties.

The programme also includes the Kharaif Al Bait competition, the Largest Date Bunch competition, six fruit competitions covering red and yellow figs, local and assorted mangoes, and local and assorted lemons, as well as the Most Beautiful Rutab Basket competition and the Palm Trunk Creativity competition.