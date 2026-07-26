Hamdan bin Zayed receives top-performing high school students in Al Dhafra Region

ABU DHABI, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, has received top-performing high school students for 2025–2026 academic year in Al Dhafra Region, reaffirming UAE leadership's support to empower national talent and advance education as the foundation of sustainable, innovative and knowledge-based development.

H.H. commended the role of families and educators in the success of students and affirmed that partnerships between homes and schools are key to nurturing future generations.