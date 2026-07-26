CBUAE Governor receives Indonesian Ambassador to discuss advancing partnership in cross-border payments

ABU DHABI, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), received Judha Nugraha, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, at the CBUAE headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The meeting was attended by the Assistant Governors and senior officials from both sides.

The meeting discussed avenues to foster the existing financial and banking relations between the UAE and the Republic of Indonesia, exploring areas of mutual interest to drive economic growth and enhance the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The two sides also explored bilateral cooperation aimed at interconnecting payment systems and facilitating seamless cross-border payments through advanced, fast, efficient, transparent, and cost-effective solutions, in alignment with the comprehensive development goals of both countries.

Furthermore, both parties discussed mechanisms to accelerate digital financial innovation, thereby supporting the growing trade and investment flows between the UAE and Indonesia.

Khaled Balama stated: "In line with the vision of our wise leadership to solidify the UAE’s leading position as a global financial hub, and reflecting the deep-rooted strategic ties between the UAE and Indonesia, the CBUAE is committed to anchoring mutual cooperation in the financial and banking sectors. We aim to develop innovative and secure digital payment solutions that enhance economic resilience and support bilateral trade and joint investments."

Judha Nugraha, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, praised the UAE development on digital payments infrastructure. He also emphasised that the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and the UAE provides a timely opportunity to deepen cooperation between the two countries' central banks.

He expressed hope that the implementation of Local Currency Transactions (LCT), enhanced cross-border payment connectivity, and continued knowledge exchange would further strengthen bilateral trade, investment, and the broader strategic partnership between Indonesia and the UAE.