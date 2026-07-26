UAE's racer Alia Fairooz intensifies preparations in Norway ahead of UIM F4 World Championship

ABU DHABI, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati racer Alia Abdulsalam Fairooz, driver for the 2050Sports F4 Racing Team, is intensifying her preparations for the 2026 UIM Formula 4 World Championship through a high-performance training camp in Songe, Norway, running from 25 July to 6 August, as the final phase of her build-up for the upcoming international season.

Following the camp, Alia will travel to Viverone, Italy, to compete in the UIM Formula 4 World Championship from 7 to 9 August 2026, before heading to Drammen, Norway, for the Norwegian Grand Prix from 21 to 23 August. She will then take part in an attempt to break the world speed record between 28 and 30 August.

The training camp follows a successful domestic season in which Alia finished joint third overall in the 2025 UAE Formula 4 Championship. She is now preparing for her third national campaign while continuing to strengthen her technical abilities and expand her presence on the international stage.

The programme includes intensive on-water and physical training sessions, with a strong focus on boat handling, reaction speed, cornering techniques and adapting to varying race conditions, alongside race simulation exercises designed to replicate world championship competition.

The programme is led by Norwegian coach Per Tralsand, a specialist in Formula 4 powerboat racing, who has been appointed by the team to oversee Alia’s development over the next three years as part of a long-term strategy aimed at enhancing her performance and competitiveness at the highest international level.

The 2050Sports F4 Racing Team stated that the preparation programme is designed to elevate Alia’s readiness to compete for a place among the world’s top ten Formula 4 drivers, through a comprehensive training programme that meets the highest technical and physical standards of international powerboat racing.

Alia said the training camp represents a pivotal stage in her sporting journey and provides an invaluable opportunity to further develop her skills ahead of the upcoming competitions.

She added: “Every lap I complete during this camp brings me one step closer to my goal. I am not only representing myself, but also the United Arab Emirates. I am determined to demonstrate that Emirati women are capable of competing in one of the most demanding forms of motorsport and reaching the highest levels of international success.”