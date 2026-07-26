Dubai Police search and rescue teams carry out 4,870 missions in H1 2026

DUBAI, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police’s General Department of Transport and Rescue carried out 4,870 missions during the first half of 2026, demonstrating the force’s high level of operational readiness and its ability to respond rapidly and effectively to emergencies across the emirate.

Brigadier Khalid Ibrahim, Director of the Search and Rescue Department, Deputry Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, said the achievement reflects the continuous support of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and aligns with the force’s strategic objective of enhancing public safety, improving quality of life and reinforcing Dubai’s position as one of the safest cities in the world.

He said the department continues to strengthen its operational capabilities by investing in highly trained personnel, advanced technologies and close coordination with strategic partners to deliver proactive, efficient services that meet the needs of the community.

Ibrahim noted that the volume of missions completed during the first half of the year reflects the full readiness of Dubai Police search and rescue teams to respond quickly and professionally to a wide range of emergencies, helping to reduce response times while protecting lives and property.

Ibrahim further said the teams carried out 4,870 missions during the reporting period, including 385 rescue operations at accident scenes, 1,598 recovery and towing missions, four operations to recover vehicles trapped in sand, 575 operations to open locked vehicles, homes and lifts, 72 emergency response training exercises simulating different rescue scenarios, 416 event security support missions, as well as numerous other operational tasks.

He added that Dubai Police places great emphasis on developing its personnel through advanced training programmes that simulate real life emergencies, including vehicle entrapments, road traffic collisions, fires and falls from height. These exercises enhance field readiness and ensure teams can respond efficiently and professionally to critical incidents.

He explained that the 72 training exercises conducted during the first half of the year formed part of a strategic plan to test operational readiness in realistic environments, verify the preparedness of personnel and equipment, strengthen rapid decision making during emergencies and minimise potential risks.

He reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to continuously developing its operational capabilities through sustained investment in human capital and modern technologies, further strengthening its position as a global leader in security, safety and rescue services.