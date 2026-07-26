Etihad Airways, Africa World Airlines sign strategic partnership agreement

ACCRA, Ghana, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and Africa World Airlines, the Accra-based carrier that has connected Ghana and the wider West African region for more than a decade, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a strategic partnership spanning codeshare and interline cooperation, cargo collaboration and frequent flyer programmes.

The agreement, signed in Accra, sets out a framework for the two airlines to connect their networks. Once implemented, it will allow Etihad guests to travel on a single ticket beyond Accra onto Africa World Airlines' network across Ghana and West Africa, and bring Africa World Airlines' customers to Abu Dhabi and onwards across Etihad's network of 118 destinations.

The partnership goes further than the airlines' passenger networks. The two carriers intend to cooperate on cargo, connecting Ghanaian and West African exporters with Etihad Cargo's global capacity, and on loyalty, giving members of both airlines' programmes more ways to earn and redeem.

The partnership lands as Ghana and the UAE draw closer, with growing trade, investment and government engagement between the two countries, and travel between Accra and the UAE rising with it. A direct commercial link between the two capitals of these aviation markets is the natural next step.

The Memorandum of Understanding takes effect from 24 July 2026, with the individual areas of cooperation to be implemented in stages. The partnership prepares the ground for Etihad's own Abu Dhabi–Accra service set to launch on 24 March 2027. Combined journeys will go on sale as soon as the interline cooperation takes effect.

Arik De, Chief Commercial and Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “Ghana is one of West Africa's most dynamic aviation markets, and Africa World Airlines is the natural partner there. This framework spans passenger services, cargo and loyalty, and it will connect Ghanaian travellers and businesses to Abu Dhabi and to our network across the world's fastest-growing markets. We are here to grow with Ghana.”

Sohail Mahmood,Chief Operating Officer, Africa World Airlines, said: “Africa World Airlines has proudly connected Ghana and West Africa for more than a decade, with a network that includes,Kumasi, Tamale, Takoradi, Lagos, Abuja and Ouagadougou.

This partnership with Etihad Airways across passenger,cargo and loyalty will give our customers a direct line to Abu Dhabi expansive network, while supporting greater opportunities for Ghanaian travellers and International businesses.”