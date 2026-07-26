UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Bogdan Guskov

ABU DHABI, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Thousands of fans packed Etihad Arena UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Ankalaev vs Guskov delivered another unforgettable night of mixed martial arts (MMA) action, featuring thrilling finishes, memorable performances and exciting bouts as Abu Dhabi Showdown Week came to a spectacular close.

In the main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev defeated Bogdan Guskov via fifth-round TKO to strengthen his claim for another shot at the UFC light heavyweight title.

Ankalaev said: "I always want to put on exciting fights for the fans. If the opportunity comes to fight again in Abu Dhabi in October, I'm ready."

In the co-main event, Ramazan Temirov continued his impressive rise in the flyweight division with a stunning first-round knockout victory over Steve Erceg.

Temirov said: "At the beginning, I was a little shocked because I hadn't fought in a year. But as soon as I heard the fans, they gave me so much energy. The atmosphere in Abu Dhabi was incredible."

Elsewhere on the card, unbeaten lightweight Magomed "Chanko" Zaynukov remained undefeated with a dominant unanimous decision victory over fellow undefeated Damian Rzepecki in his UFC debut, while heavyweight Valter Walker extended his remarkable submission streak with a rare calf slicer victory over Thomas Petersen for his fifth consecutive UFC win by submission.

The successful event further reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for mixed martial arts and extends the emirate's long-standing partnership with UFC.

Fans will not have to wait long for the Octagon to return, with UFC 333 set to take place at Etihad Arena on Saturday, 24 October, during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.