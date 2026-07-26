DEWA International strengthens global partnerships, expands international operations in UK

LONDON, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- A high-level delegation led by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and Chairman of DEWA International, visited London to meet with senior leadership from ING and Actis. The visit is part of DEWA's strategy to strengthen global partnerships and deepen cooperation with global companies specialized in infrastructure investments.

The delegation included Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence; Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA; and several senior officials from the Authority.

During the visit, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer highlighted DEWA International’s framework and stressed that guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has transformed into a global capital for economy, trade and innovation, and has become a pioneering model in sustainable development

He explained that DEWA International was recently established to strengthen Dubai’s global position and transfer DEWA's proven expertise and successful operating model to international markets. Leveraging DEWA’s capabilities in project development, finance, technology, digital innovation, project management, and operations, DEWA International is planning to develop, finance, deliver, and operate power and water infrastructure projects around the world.

He noted that over the decades, DEWA has helped drive Dubai's remarkable growth through both ambition and consistent, outstanding performance.

DEWA currently ranks first globally across 13 key performance indicators for utility service performance, and holds two leading regional positions in production, transmission and distribution, and customer service.

DEWA achieved a world record in electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) per year at just 0.82 minutes (about 49 seconds) per year. DEWA achieved world’s lowest electricity transmission and distribution network losses at 2%, and water transmission and distribution losses at 4.4%, which is among world’s lowest.

Al Tayer added that DEWA continues to work toward the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Strategy 2050 by expanding its reliance on renewable and clean energy and improving production and consumption efficiency. Central to this effort is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world's largest single-site solar park developed under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, which combines photovoltaic and concentrated solar power technologies with energy storage and green hydrogen production.

Clean energy currently makes up more than 21.5% of Dubai's energy mix, a share expected to rise to 36% by 2030 — up from an original target of 25%. The solar park's production capacity is projected to exceed 8,000 MW by 2030, compared with an original target of 5,000 MW, helping to cut annual carbon emissions by more than 8.5 million tonnes, surpassing the initial goal of 6.5 million tonnes.