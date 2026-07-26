Ajman Municipality announces 98.9% compliance rate in food samples meeting food safety requirements in H1 2026

AJMAN, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Municipality & Planning Department has announced a compliance rate of 98.9% in food samples meeting food safety requirements and regulations during the first half of 2026, compared to 98.8% during the same period in 2025, according to statistics issued by the Department.

This reflects the efficiency of the food control system and the success of sustained efforts to promote food safety and protect public health, in alignment with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 and the Department’s strategic objectives.

In this regard, Dr. Eng. Khaled Moein Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector at the Department, affirmed that the health and safety of community members represents a fundamental priority in the Department’s work. He noted that the results achieved reflect the effectiveness of the development plans and programmes implemented by the Department to elevate food safety standards and strengthen consumer confidence in the quality of food products circulating in the Emirate.

Dr Engineer Al Hosani explained that the Department applies an integrated food control system encompassing periodic inspections of food establishments, the collection of samples and their submission to precise laboratory testing to verify compliance with approved health standards and requirements, and the taking of necessary measures to ensure the safety of food in circulation.

He added that the Department continues to develop its control procedures through the deployment of the latest technologies and smart systems — contributing to the enhancement of inspection and monitoring efficiency, the analysis of food data, and the support of decision-making based on accurate information, thereby strengthening proactive responses to any potential risks.

He noted that the achievement of this rate was the result of implementing a range of programmes and initiatives aimed at promoting a culture of food safety — including the training and qualification of food control inspectors and the upskilling of personnel working in the sector, alongside requiring food establishments to provide a qualified food safety officer certified by the Department and to implement approved food safety systems.

He clarified that the Department places great importance on the awareness dimension, through the organisation of campaigns and educational programmes targeting workers in food establishments and members of the community — with the aim of disseminating sound health practices and raising awareness of the importance of adhering to food safety standards.

The Department continues its efforts to develop the food safety system in accordance with best global practices — supporting the Emirate’s directions in achieving sustainability and quality of life, and contributing to the enhancement of food security and the provision of a healthy and safe environment for the community.