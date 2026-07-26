UAE expresses solidarity with Syria, conveys condolences over victims of collision between two passenger buses

ABU DHABI, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic over the victims of a collision between two passenger buses on the Damascus–Deir ez-Zor highway, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.