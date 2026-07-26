Warner Bros. World Yas Island Abu Dhabi launches new DC thrill ride ‘Kryptonite Collider’

ABU DHABI, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, has officially opened Kryptonite Collider, inviting guests to step into the world of one of DC's most iconic Super-Villains.

The attraction is the theme park's first permanent new ride since it opened in 2018. The 32-seat centrifuge-style thrill ride brings Lex Luthor's Everyman Project to life through powerful motion, dynamic visuals, onboard audio and lighting effects.

Located in Metropolis, Kryptonite Collider places guests at the centre of Lex Luthor's latest experiment to unlock superhuman abilities in ordinary people, challenging Superman's status as the only one with extraordinary powers.

The experience begins inside the LexCorp laboratory, where guests receive a briefing before volunteering for an experiment powered by kryptonite, the rare mineral and Superman's only vulnerability.

Riders are then propelled through a high-energy vortex featuring powerful motion, immersive audio and synchronised lighting, creating the sensation of unlocking extraordinary abilities. At the end of the ride, interactive digital displays reveal each guest's newly acquired "superpowers", providing a personalised finale.

Hind Galadari, General Manager of Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, said, "Kryptonite Collider is a milestone for Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, bringing one of DC's most iconic Super-Villains to life through an experience that places guests at the heart of the story. Every element has been designed to deliver the immersive storytelling and world-class entertainment visitors expect from Yas Island."

The launch coincides with the arrival of DC Super-Villains as part of DC Super Hero Season, which runs until 30th August. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, character encounters and immersive experiences as legendary Heroes and Villains clash throughout the summer.

The opening follows Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, being named the World's Best Theme Park at the 2026 Liseberg Applause Award, becoming the first attraction in the Middle East to receive the industry's highest honour.