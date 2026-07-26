Typhoon Noul disrupts more than 20 flights between Singapore, southern China

SINGAPORE, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Typhoon Noul's impact on China's Guangdong Province and neighbouring areas has led to the cancellation of more than 20 flights between Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as several cities in southern China, over the weekend.

According to Changi Airport's flight information website, 13 flights operated by Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines between Singapore and Hong Kong were cancelled on Sunday.

Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong's flag carrier, said flights scheduled to arrive at and depart from Hong Kong International Airport between 01:15 and 18:00 yesterday had been cancelled.

Meanwhile, eight flights between Shenzhen and Singapore operated by Shenzhen Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Singapore Airlines were also cancelled.