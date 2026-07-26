Emirates Health Services announces availability of innovative long-acting treatment for schizophrenia

DUBAI, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Health Services (EHS) has announced the availability of BYANNLI, developed by Johnson & Johnson, for patients with schizophrenia at Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital, one of its affiliated facilities. Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital is the first government hospital in the UAE to introduce this innovative treatment.

The medication is a long-acting therapy that can be administered at a dose frequency of once every six months, positioning it among the most notable recent advancements in the management of schizophrenia.

Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Executive Director of the Clinical Services Sector at EHS, affirmed that the introduction of this innovative treatment reflects EHS’s ongoing commitment to providing the latest internationally approved therapy options, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in advancing mental health services in line with international best practices.

He added, “This step represents a significant leap forward in the advancement of mental healthcare. It contributes to enhancing the patient experience by enabling access to more sustainable and effective care, in line with EHS’s direction towards developing integrated care models that focus on patient needs, quality of life, and long-term health outcomes."

Dr. Noor Almheiri, Director of the Mental Health Department at EHS, affirmed that treatment continuity remains one of the most significant challenges associated with chronic mental health conditions.

She noted that BYANNLI provides an advanced option that helps treatment continuity, reducing the risk of relapse and achieving higher levels of psychological and social stability for patients.

She said, “The more successful we are in supporting treatment continuity and regular follow-up, the more positively this will reflect on the patient, their family, and caregivers. This makes BYANNLI a valuable addition to the mental health ecosystem that EHS seeks to develop in line with international best practices.”

The introduction of BYANNLI comes in response to the rapid global advances in the field of mental health, as it is designed to support sustained symptom control and reduce the need for repeated treatment doses.

This helps strengthen treatment adherence and enhance the effectiveness of medical follow-up, while contributing to more efficient use of healthcare resources and improved care outcomes.

Schizophrenia is one of the chronic and complex mental health disorders that can affect the lives of patients, their families, and caregivers if not managed effectively.

This positions treatment sustainability and continuity of care as fundamental pillars in reducing relapse rates, enhancing psychological and family stability, and improving quality of life in line with the objectives of the Year of Family and the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031.

Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital has achieved outstanding results in applying long-acting treatments for patients with chronic mental health disorders.

These treatments contribute to reducing patient readmission rates to healthcare facilities to below 1%, raising treatment plan adherence to 93%, and achieving notable improvement in psychiatric symptoms among 93% of patients.

By offering BYANNLI within the government healthcare sector, Emirates Health Services continues to reinforce its approach of delivering proactive and integrated healthcare services grounded in innovation and quality and sustainable care, supporting community health and reinforcing the UAE’s vision of building a world-class healthcare system.