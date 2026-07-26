UAE President and UK Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations by phone

ABU DHABI, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Andy Burnham, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance ties across various fields in a phone call.

The discussions aimed to further serve the mutual interests of both countries.

During the call, His Highness congratulated Burnham on his appointment, wishing him success in leading his country towards further progress and prosperity.

Both sides expressed their aspiration to work together to deepen enduring UAE-UK relations and expand cooperation in a way that serves mutual interests and brings growth and prosperity to their peoples.

His Highness and the UK Prime Minister also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.