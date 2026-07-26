National Readiness Forum for First Line Defenders and First Responders launches in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Readiness Forum for First Line Defenders and First Responders, themed "Together for a Ready Nation", has been launched in Abu Dhabi to strengthen the preparedness of government, private and community institutions to respond to emergencies, crises and disasters.

Held under the UAE Preparedness and Response Programme, Jahiziyah, in cooperation with the National Training Center, Tadreeb, the forum aims to enhance the skills and competencies of first line defenders and first responders through specialised training and workshops.

The programme includes seven training hours, comprising three hours of lectures and four hours of practical exercises and field simulations in environments replicating institutions, facilities, neighbourhoods and residential communities.

Training covers preparedness and response principles, risk assessment, responder safety, incident site management, casualty assessment, command and control, emergency communications, evacuation procedures and institutional and community preparedness.

Practical exercises simulate real-life emergencies, focusing on emergency plan activation, team coordination, casualty management, evacuation and cooperation with relevant authorities.

The forum also marked the launch of the National Mobile Training Center, which will deliver specialised training and simulation programmes directly to institutions and communities through a flexible field-based training environment.

The centre includes 10 specialised training modules covering command and control, multi-agency incident management, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive hazards, rapid response, decontamination, evacuation, field hospitals and simulation training.

Participants also viewed a documentary highlighting the UAE's achievements in national preparedness and emergency response, while leaders, trainers and preparedness teams were honoured.

Dr. Adel Al Shamri Al Ajami, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, Chairman of the Emirates Doctors Program and CEO of the Emirates Preparedness and Response Programme (Jahiziyah), said the UAE continues to invest in developing national capabilities through innovative initiatives that strengthen institutional and community readiness under unified training standards.

He said the National Mobile Training Center represents a significant step forward by bringing specialised training and simulation directly to institutions and communities, allowing participants to train in realistic environments.

He added that Jahiziyah programmes have trained thousands of first responders from medical, ambulance, civil defence, police, security and defence agencies, while also developing specialised trainers and leaders.

Professor Roberto Megavero, President of the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, stressed the importance of strengthening the capabilities of first responders and multi-agency teams to operate within a unified emergency response system.

He said the centre is working with the UAE Preparedness and Response Programme on a long-term plan to train and qualify 50,000 first responders through field-based and virtual programmes, while developing leaders and trainers across the UAE in cooperation with government, private and community institutions.

The forum targets employees in the government and private sectors, emergency, security and safety teams, healthcare and ambulance personnel, civil defence, police, occupational health and safety officers, staff at vital facilities, schools, universities and residential communities, as well as volunteers and first responders.

Participants who complete the programme will receive certification from the Readiness Academy and the European Centre for Disaster Medicine, supporting the UAE's efforts to build an integrated and sustainable national emergency preparedness and response system.