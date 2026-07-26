Dubai Municipality opens integrated pet shelter, launches digital adoption platform

DUBAI, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has opened a new integrated pet shelter at the Birds and Pets Market in Warsan, further strengthening Dubai’s veterinary services and animal welfare ecosystem.

The initiative reflects the Municipality’s commitment to promoting compassion, protecting animal welfare and encouraging responsible pet ownership as part of Dubai’s humanitarian values and progressive urban environment.

The shelter provides a safe and humane environment for stray and loose companion animals while supporting responsible adoption and the sustainable management of stray animal populations.

Animals receive comprehensive care in accordance with internationally recognised health and welfare standards before being matched with suitable adoptive families.

The project supports the objectives of the Dubai Civility Committee by enhancing the city’s urban landscape and promoting positive community behaviour as an integral part of quality of life and the everyday experience of residents and visitors.

It further contributes to strengthening Dubai’s urban and humanitarian values by promoting compassion, animal welfare, and sustainable civic practices, supporting the emirate’s vision to offer the world’s best quality of life.

As part of efforts to advance the project, Dubai Municipality has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Vets Fur Pets Veterinary Clinic and Phoenix Veterinary Clinic to support animal health and welfare.

The partnerships aim to strengthen standards of animal care by drawing on international best practices, digital solutions and the values of compassion rooted in the UAE’s heritage and Islamic principles.

The partnerships establish a collaborative framework for the treatment of stray and loose companion animals suffering from injuries or serious illnesses, helping to stabilise their condition and support their rehabilitation.

They also promote best practices in the humane management and care of community animals and support public awareness programmes on responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

The scope of cooperation includes the humane and sustainable management of community animal populations through initiatives such as Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programmes for stray cats, alongside treatment and care programmes for stray dogs and cats.

The partnerships also cover community awareness, education and outreach activities, as well as the exchange of expertise with government entities, academic institutions, veterinary professionals, private-sector organisations and community groups.

They further support training programmes, workshops and knowledge-sharing initiatives for relevant stakeholders and volunteers.

Coinciding with the opening of the shelter, Dubai Municipality has launched a dedicated digital adoption platform that enables users to browse animals available for adoption and review information about their health and behavioural profiles.

The platform simplifies the adoption process and helps prospective adopters make informed decisions based on the needs of each animal.

The shelter includes a range of modern facilities designed in accordance with international best practices in animal care.

These include a Customer Happiness Centre, a dedicated pre-adoption viewing area and interactive adoption rooms where prospective adopters can meet animals before completing the adoption process.

The facility also includes a fully equipped veterinary clinic, a state-of-the-art surgical operating theatre fitted with advanced veterinary technologies, and a dedicated pet grooming unit.

Additional facilities include a reception and rehabilitation area for stray and loose animals, where they receive care in accordance with scientific and humane practices, as well as a centre for reuniting lost pets with their owners following verification of identification and ownership details.

Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafei, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “The opening of the integrated pet shelter marks an important step in the continued development of Dubai Municipality’s public health and veterinary services. The facility enhances our ability to provide sustainable, efficient and proactive services that protect animal welfare and contribute to a higher quality of life across the emirate.

“The shelter supports the ‘One Health’ approach by recognising the close relationship between human, animal and environmental health. It also encourages responsible adoption and pet ownership while reinforcing the values of compassion, humanity and civic responsibility that support Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live in.”

Dubai Municipality follows a scientific and humane approach to managing stray and loose companion animals. This includes providing essential care to rescued animals and implementing the internationally recognised Trap-Neuter-Return programme and, where appropriate, the Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return programme.

Under these programmes, stray cats are humanely trapped, neutered and vaccinated where required before being returned to their original locations, provided that doing so does not pose a risk to public safety or the animals’ wellbeing.

Dubai Municipality encourages community members to use the shelter’s services and support responsible pet adoption by providing companion animals with safe and caring homes.

Those interested in adopting a pet can access the dedicated digital platform at: https://hub.dm.gov.ae/link/servicesdetails?ServiceCode=4130

Earlier this year, Dubai Municipality launched the region’s first ‘Ihsan’ smart feeding stations for stray and loose companion animals.

The initiative introduced 12 AI-powered feeding units across several locations in Dubai to support animal welfare and environmental sustainability while promoting compassion and responsible community behaviour.