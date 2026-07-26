Sharjah Chamber showcases National Food Factory project at 10th Al Dhaid Date Festival

SHARJAH, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The 10th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) at Expo Al Dhaid and running until 26th July, is showcasing the National Food Factory, a strategic initiative being developed by SCCI in the Hamda area of Mleiha.

The project is designed to maximise the value of locally produced agricultural products, strengthen support for farmers and producers, and reinforce the UAE’s food security agenda through sustainable agri-industrial development.

The National Food Factory pavilion attracted strong interest from visitors, farmers, and agricultural industry stakeholders, offering them an overview of the project’s strategic objectives and the integrated services it will provide to farmers, agricultural enterprises, and food manufacturers.

The facility will deliver end-to-end solutions covering food processing, packaging, drying, storage, and logistics, all designed to meet the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and operational excellence.

The National Food Factory is equipped with an integrated operational ecosystem that strengthens its role in food processing and the production of value-added products.

With a planned annual production capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes, the facility is positioned to meet the needs of domestic, regional, and international markets.

Its integrated service offering includes date and vegetable processing, contract manufacturing and packaging, private-label production, as well as advanced warehousing and logistics solutions.

These capabilities are intended to increase the commercial value of locally produced agricultural products and strengthen their competitiveness across regional and global markets.

The project has been developed as a pioneering industrial platform serving the full spectrum of the food and agricultural value chain by delivering specialised processing, packaging, warehousing, and logistics solutions that enhance operational efficiency and strengthen supply chain performance.

Its target beneficiaries include date farmers, agricultural companies, marketing cooperatives, food and beverage manufacturers, distribution and trading businesses, retail chains, exporters, and the hospitality and catering industries.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the National Food Factory marks a strategic milestone in advancing Sharjah’s agricultural and food sectors, reflecting SCCI’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the economic value of locally produced agricultural products.

He noted that the project will link agricultural output with an advanced industrial ecosystem that meets evolving market demands, providing farmers and producers with greater opportunities to enhance product quality and market competitiveness.

Al Awadi added that the initiative forms part of the Sharjah Chamber’s broader strategy to empower high-potential sectors, stimulate investment in food manufacturing, and create sustainable growth opportunities, further reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading hub for food security, agri-industrial development, and sustainable economic growth.

The National Food Factory delivers a fully integrated suite of value-added services spanning the entire food production chain.

These include date processing, contract manufacturing and packaging, private-label production, product preparation for both local and export markets, and industrial packaging in multiple formats.

The facility also provides vegetable processing services, complemented by advanced storage and logistics solutions, featuring both refrigerated and dry warehouses equipped with modern inventory management systems to ensure operational efficiency and supply chain reliability.