Khalifa Fund participates in inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival

ABU DHABI, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development is participating in the inaugural edition of the Al Ain Dates Festival, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, from 25th to 31st July 2026 at Al Sarooj Park in Al Ain. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the participation reflects the Fund’s continued commitment to empowering Emirati enterprises and enhancing their growth and competitiveness through specialised economic and heritage events.

The Khalifa Fund pavilion provides participating enterprises with an opportunity to showcase their products and services, engage directly with consumers, establish new partnerships and business relationships, and explore growth opportunities that support the expansion of their operations.

The pavilion features 11 Emirati small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) representing a wide range of sectors, including food and beverages, date products, agricultural technologies, artificial intelligence, honey and natural products, handicrafts and creative industries, home products, and photography services, highlighting the diversity of Emirati businesses and their ability to deliver innovative products and solutions that meet market needs.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Khalifa Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Entrepreneurship at the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said the Fund’s participation in the inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival reflects its role in supporting and empowering entrepreneurs while expanding the reach of Emirati enterprises to new markets.

He noted that the Fund’s pavilion brings together 11 projects across diverse sectors, many of which combine heritage with innovation through the use of artificial intelligence technologies and the development and production of value-added date products.

Al Kuwaiti added that the festival serves as an important platform for national enterprises to showcase their products, engage directly with visitors, gather market feedback, and build partnerships with various stakeholders, contributing to their expansion, growth and competitiveness.

He also expressed his appreciation to the organisers for the successful organisation of the festival, affirming the Khalifa Fund’s confidence in the capabilities of Emirati entrepreneurs, whom he described as a key pillar of the national economy’s future.

The participating enterprises include Thrive, specialising in specialty coffee and date-inspired products; Ain (Tayar), offering smart agriculture and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions; Novella Ice Cream, producing premium ice cream; The Emirati Beekeeper, specialising in honey and natural products; By Al Meeth, creating handcrafted phone cases and bags inspired by Emirati heritage; Nuwa Smart Solutions, providing smart farm management, irrigation and fertilisation solutions; Rations, specialising in date products and Emirati sweets; Nuwa, producing dates and confectionery through a vision that blends heritage with contemporary culture; Fasola Boutique, offering modern home and tableware products; ABK Photography, providing photography services; and Mr. Coffee, specialising in Arabic and specialty coffee.

Visitors to the Khalifa Fund Pavilion (No. 8) can explore the products and innovations of the participating Emirati enterprises, meet entrepreneurs, and learn about a range of projects supported by the Fund across various sectors, showcasing the ability of Emirati entrepreneurs to develop innovative products and services rooted in local resources and national identity while responding to evolving market demands