10th Al Dhaid Date Festival spotlights innovative youth-led ventures

SHARJAH, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Al Wousta Youth Council organised an interactive youth forum as part of the 10th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) at Expo Al Dhaid from 23rd to 26th July.

Held under the theme “From Palm to Product: Dialogue, Experience and Innovation”, the youth circle explored the evolution of the date palm from a symbol of the UAE’s cultural heritage into a driver of innovation and economic value creation.

The circle was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Dr. Muhammad Abdullah bin Huwaiden, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Al Dhaid City; and Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, along with senior representatives from government entities and the Federal Youth Authority (FYA), as well as Aisha Saleh, Chairperson of SCCI Youth Council.

The circle featured inspiring youth-led case studies demonstrating the development of value-added local products, while highlighting the importance of fostering entrepreneurship and innovation across the agricultural sector to support sustainable economic growth.

The session further outlined the significant opportunities offered by the agricultural sector, emphasising the role of youth in harnessing national resources and transforming innovative ideas into commercially viable projects and value-added products that support the national economy.

Discussions also underscored the importance of integrating cultural heritage preservation with innovation-led and sustainable development to drive long-term economic growth.