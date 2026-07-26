Dubai Customs harnesses AI to strengthen customs readiness, support future of trade

DUBAI, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs is accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence into its customs ecosystem to enhance decision-making, improve operational efficiency and support the business community, reinforcing Dubai's competitiveness as a global trade and logistics hub.

The initiative reflects Dubai Customs' continued investment in advanced technologies to redesign customs operations, strengthen supply chain resilience and improve service efficiency, while supporting the UAE's drive to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI applications.

It also aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai and the UAE among the world's leaders in harnessing advanced technologies and AI to serve the economy and society.

As part of these efforts, Dubai Customs is continuing the pilot development of OCTA, an enterprise intelligence platform designed to support decision-making, strengthen knowledge management and convert data into actionable insights to improve policies, procedures and organisational performance.

The authority is also advancing the pilot phase of its Advance Cargo Information (ACI) system, which uses AI to analyse shipment data before arrival, enhancing risk management, customs readiness and the balance between trade facilitation and border security.

Dr Abdulla Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs, said artificial intelligence has become a key driver of Dubai's economic ambitions.

He said, "For Dubai Customs, investment in artificial intelligence is an investment in the future of trade and Dubai's economy, not simply in technology. Every smart initiative is designed to facilitate trade, strengthen investor confidence, support the business community and prepare our customs ecosystem for the future."

He added, "OCTA and ACI build on Dubai Customs' record of adopting advanced technologies and represent another step towards a smarter, more proactive customs ecosystem that transforms data into insights, insights into decisions and decisions into economic impact, strengthening Dubai's global competitiveness while supporting our leadership's vision for a more efficient, future-ready government."

Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of the Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department at Dubai Customs, said the authority is building an integrated enterprise intelligence ecosystem in which AI drives performance improvement, service development, innovation and decision-making in line with global best practices.

He said the pilot phase of OCTA and ACI will help refine the solutions before full deployment, ensuring maximum value for employees, customers and the business community while supporting Dubai's long-term economic competitiveness.

He added that OCTA uses AI and natural language understanding to support knowledge management, data analysis and recommendations, while ACI enhances proactive risk analysis through pre-arrival shipment data, enabling faster decisions, more efficient customs procedures and improved customer services.

Dubai Customs said these initiatives demonstrate that artificial intelligence has become a strategic foundation for redesigning government operations, enabling trade, strengthening economic competitiveness and supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, while reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading global destination for business, investment and the future economy.