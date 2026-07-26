Emir of Qatar receives telephone call from UK Prime Minister

DOHA, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received a telephone call on Sunday from Andy Burnham, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Qatar News Agency reported.

During the call, they discussed the strategic cooperation between the two friendly countries and ways to support and develop it across various fields.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional updates, particularly the developments in the Middle East, as well as the diplomatic efforts to reduce escalation and consolidate security in the region.

Both sides stressed the importance of continuing dialogue and diplomatic means to address regional issues and support international efforts aimed at consolidating peace, which contributes to ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, to preserve the security of the region and the world.