DUBAI, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has directed an AED1 million grant to support participants in ‘Dubai Dates,’ in appreciation of their role in preserving and strengthening the UAE’s national heritage.

The grant comes as part of his continued support for the efforts of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, and for the sustainability of initiatives that serve both heritage and society.

The generous grant carries a deep significance, reflecting the place the palm tree holds in the vision of the leadership as a national symbol rooted in Emirati memory, and as a living element in the relationship between people, land, and identity. It also represents direct support for palm owners, farmers, and participants whose presence and contributions helped ensure the success of the event’s third edition and strengthen its community message.

On this occasion, Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan, affirming that His Highness’ grant is a mark of recognition for everyone who contributed to preserving this symbol of national heritage. He noted that it also sends a clear message that heritage in Dubai is supported by a leadership that truly believes that safeguarding identity begins with supporting its people and empowering initiatives that keep its symbols alive within society.

He said, “His Highness’ grant is not merely support for the participants; it is an acknowledgement of the value of their efforts in serving the palm tree and the national heritage. This support reflects the approach of a leadership that views heritage as a national responsibility, and believes that preserving identity is achieved not only through words, but through action, care, and continuous encouragement for all those who carry this heritage forward and work to ensure its continuity.”

Bin Dalmook added, “This grant gives the event an even greater dimension and affirms that the palm tree is not only a heritage symbol, but part of the conscience of Emirati society and the memory of the nation. His Highness’ directives also serve as the compass that guides us at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, inspiring us to develop initiatives that are closer to the community and more capable of connecting new generations with their heritage.”

He further affirmed that the Centre will continue working to strengthen the presence of national heritage symbols in society through events and initiatives that combine authenticity with development. He said, “This generous grant is a major incentive for participants and organisers alike, and places upon us a greater responsibility to continue developing ‘Dubai Dates’ in a manner worthy of His Highness’s vision, one that reflects the authentic cultural identity of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, and keeps heritage present in people’s everyday lives.”

Organised by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre from 18th to 26th July 2026 at Qalaat Al Rimal on the Dubai–Al Ain Road, ‘Dubai Dates’ concluded its third edition following a series of vibrant competitions and activities, drawing strong public attendance and a string of official visits. This edition reaffirmed that the palm tree continues to bring the community together around its enduring value—not merely as a symbol recalled from memory, but as a living presence in the home, the farm, and the institution.

The final day witnessed the crowning of the winners of ‘Al Nader Cup,’ one of the event’s most prominent competitions. The winners were honoured by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, and His Excellency Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, accompanied by Rashid Mubarak bin Markhan Al Ketbi, Deputy CEO of the Centre. The closing event showcased exceptional standards of competition, reflecting the participants’ expertise in caring for palm trees and selecting the finest varieties.

Ateeq Saif Al Omaimi won the ‘Al Das Al Thahabi’ Award, the Shield of Excellence in the third edition of ‘Dubai Dates,’ after scoring the highest total points across the event’s competitions. This recognition reflects the value of an award that celebrates continuity, consistency, and the quality of participation throughout the event.

‘Dubai Dates’ received significant attention, follow-up, and attendance from national figures, officials, and representatives of government entities, highlighting the deep-rooted value of the palm tree in the Emirati conscience, as well as the event’s message, which extends beyond competition into a wider space of belonging and loyalty to heritage.

The event’s strong participation affirmed that safeguarding heritage is a national responsibility in which institutions and society play complementary roles. It also reaffirmed that the palm tree, with its historical, cultural, and social symbolism, remains capable of bringing generations together around the values of pride in the land and commitment to identity.

In a gesture of loyalty and appreciation, ‘Dubai Dates’ presented the Dubai Dates Medal 2026 to the late Abdullah bin Rashid Al Shamsi and Dr. Rashid Ahmed Al Mazrouei, in recognition of their influential contributions to serving the palm tree, preserving its varieties, documenting knowledge related to it, and supporting this vital sector in ways that have left a lasting impact in the memory of farmers, researchers, and those interested in Emirati agricultural heritage.

The closing ceremony also included the honouring of sponsors, supporting entities, and participating organisations in recognition of their role in the success of the third edition and their contributions to enriching the overall experience for visitors and participants. This recognition affirmed that the success of ‘Dubai Dates’ is built on the integration of efforts between the Centre and its partners, and on a shared belief that serving heritage is a collective responsibility that extends to institutions as much as it does to individuals.

Throughout its third edition, ‘Dubai Dates’ hosted dozens of platforms and accompanying activities showcasing some of the finest varieties of fresh dates and palm seedlings, alongside educational and interactive workshops and programmes aimed at families, children, and visitors. These activities helped present the date season in a way that is close to the community, combining knowledge, experience, and pride in heritage.

‘Dubai Dates’ continues to reinforce its position as an annual event that strengthens the presence of the date palm in Emirati life and opens wider space for it in public awareness. It is a platform where heritage, knowledge, and loyalty to the Emirati identity converge, and the palm tree remains a living witness to the relationship between people, land, and identity.