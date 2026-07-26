Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar

ABU DHABI, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, during which they discussed regional developments and efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the region.

The two sides also reviewed the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, the paths of cooperation, and ways to further strengthen them across various fields.