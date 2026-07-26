Vietnamese vessel sinks in South China Sea, 17 missing

HANOI, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- A Vietnamese-registered cargo ship carrying 62 crew members sank near Yongshu Reef in the South China Sea while operating in bad weather, Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry said.

Forty-five crew members were rescued from the water, while 17 others remained missing.

Rescuers were searching on Sunday for the missing crew members. Vietnamese authorities arrived at the scene immediately after the cargo ship sank, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said in a statement to AFP.