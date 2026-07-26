UNESCO adds ten new cultural and natural sites to World Heritage List

BUSAN, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UNESCO's World Heritage Committee has added ten new cultural and natural sites to the World Heritage List, recognising locations that reflect the world's rich cultural and environmental diversity.

The inscriptions were approved during the Committee's 48th session, currently taking place in Busan, Republic of Korea, and scheduled to conclude on 29th July.

The newly listed sites are the Ancient Capitals of Asuka and Fujiwara in Japan, Tashkent Modernist Architecture in Uzbekistan, the Rocas of São Tomé and Príncipe, the Wider Area of Mount Olympus in Greece, Aalto Works in Finland, and the Beaches of the D-Day Landings, Normandy, 1944.

The Committee also inscribed the Capetian Royal Fortresses of Languedoc in France, the System of Italian-style Condominio Theatres in Italy, and approved the extension of the Berlin Modernism Housing Estates site through the inclusion of Waldsiedlung Zehlendorf.

According to UNESCO, the newly inscribed sites represent significant milestones in the history of human civilisation, architectural and artistic development, and collective historical memory, while also recognising natural sites of exceptional universal value. The additions further support international efforts to safeguard cultural and natural heritage for future generations.

The 21-member World Heritage Committee, elected by the States Parties to the World Heritage Convention from among its 196 member countries, is responsible for deciding new inscriptions on the World Heritage List and monitoring the conservation status of sites already included.