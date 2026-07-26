Kuwait Emir receives call from UK PM, discusses regional developments

KUWAIT, 26th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, received a phone call on Sunday from UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Kuwait News Agency reported.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham discussed the latest regional and international developments, particularly the current situation in the region.

UK Prime Minister Burnham reaffirmed his country's support for Kuwait and its people, stressing the UK's backing for all measures aimed at safeguarding Kuwait's sovereignty, security and stability.

The two sides also reviewed the longstanding relations between Kuwait and the United Kingdom, and discussed several topics of mutual interest.