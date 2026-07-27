ADQCC reviews updated lifeguard certification programme

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, in cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Union Assessment Centre, organised an awareness workshop to introduce the updated certification programme for professionals working in lifeguarding at swimming pools, beaches, and shallow water.

The workshop was attended by representatives of government entities, assessment and training bodies, hotels and resorts, sports clubs, facilities management companies, and pool and beach operators.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness of the programme's updates and revised conformity requirements, helping to standardise and develop the qualification and accreditation procedures for lifeguarding professionals, enhance the competence of workers in this vital sector, and elevate safety standards at aquatic facilities across the Emirate, in line with international best practices and standards.

Eng. Suhail Al Hashemi, Head of the Conformity Assessment Bodies Section at the Council, presented the programme's key achievements, noting that more than 5,500 conformity certificates have been issued since its launch, with around 3,200 certified lifeguards practising the profession as of 2025, in addition to the accreditation of three new assessment centres in Abu Dhabi.

Union Assessment Centre (UAC) delivered a detailed presentation on the certification pathway, covering qualification requirements, the induction programme, theoretical and practical assessment mechanisms, and certificate issuance and renewal procedures, along with the electronic registration process via the council's and centre's portals.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi also outlined the regulatory framework governing the operation of lifeguarding services at aquatic facilities, including safety requirements, incident reporting mechanisms, and the responsibilities of operators in ensuring compliance with applicable regulations in the Emirate.

The workshop featured an interactive session that discussed a number of technical and regulatory topics as well as future directions for leveraging smart technologies and artificial intelligence to strengthen the safety ecosystem at aquatic facilities.

Eng. Badr Khamis Al Shumaili, Executive Director of the Conformity and Standards Services Sector at the Council, said that the updated lifeguard certification programme represents an important strategic step in developing the professional conformity ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, and reflects the council's commitment to applying the highest international standards to ensure the readiness and competence of lifeguarding professionals, thereby enhancing safety and protecting lives.

He added that the update comes as part of the council's keenness to keep pace with global developments in assessing and accrediting professional competencies, by developing the programme's requirements and adding the shallow-water lifeguard category to meet the needs of the Emirate's various aquatic facilities.

Dr. Fatima Al Hamadi, Senior Studies Specialist in the Council's Conformity and Standards Services Sector, reviewed the programme's development since its launch in 2015 based on the Abu Dhabi Occupational Requirements (ADOT), through its 2023 update aligned with the ISO/IEC 17024 international standard for the certification of persons, and up to the substantial 2026 updates, which included developing competence requirements and adding the shallow-water lifeguard category to the programme's scope.