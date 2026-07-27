At least two killed, five injured in shooting at Seattle festival

WASHINGTON, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Two people were killed and at least five others injured in a shooting at a food festival near Seattle’s Space Needle on Sunday.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the shooting shortly after 6 pm local time, where two of the victims were declared dead at the scene, according to spokesperson Grace Nuñez.

Four victims were taken to Harborview Medical Centre with gunshot wounds, including a two-year-old child and two adults in stable condition and one female in critical condition, according to spokesperson Susan Gregg. One other female suffered minor injuries.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said a suspect was taken into custody. No details were provided about the suspect.

The shooting happened during the Bite of Seattle festival, which has been held for more than four decades.