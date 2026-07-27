Al Mansoori joins Team Abu Dhabi for UIM F1H2O World Championship round in Kyrgyzstan

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Team Abu Dhabi, representing the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, has confirmed the inclusion of Emirati driver Mansoor Al Mansoori in its delegation for the second round of the UIM F1H2O World Championship, which will be held at Lake Issyk-Kul in the Kyrgyz Republic from 31st July to 2nd August.

Al Mansoori, a member of Team Abu Dhabi, will travel with the delegation as the team continues its preparations for the championship round.

The team's racing line-up features Sweden's Jonas Andersson in boat No. 5, Sweden's Erik Stark in boat No. 6, and the UAE's Rashid Al Qemzi in boat No. 35, as Team Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen its challenge for the championship honours.

The event's programme begins on 31st July with registration, technical scrutineering and free practice sessions. Qualifying and the sprint race will take place on Saturday, while the Grand Prix will conclude on Sunday.