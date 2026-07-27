DAKAR, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World has reached a major construction milestone at the Port of Ndayane with the completion of major dredging works 13 months ahead of schedule, marking one of the most significant engineering milestones in the development of Senegal’s future deep-water port.

More than 1,000 people are currently employed directly on the project as construction activity accelerates.

The early completion of the major dredging work ahead allows quay construction and other critical marine works to begin earlier, supporting momentum towards the port's planned completion in 2028.

Once operational, the Port of Ndayane will serve as Senegal's principal deep-water container gateway, increasing capacity for international trade and strengthening the country's role as a logistics hub for West Africa.

The works included dredging a 5-km navigation channel, turning basin and berth pocket capable of accommodating the world's largest container vessels. It was carried out using two of the world’s largest suction dredgers, underscoring the scale and technical complexity of the project.

More than 95 percent of the material removed was solid rock, including formations with compressive strength exceeding 100 megapascals, far harder than those typically encountered in large-scale port developments.

Despite these challenging geological conditions, the works were completed without blasting, reducing environmental impacts and allowing construction to progress safely.

Mohammed Akoojee, CEO and Managing Director for Africa at DP World, said, "Completing major dredging works 13 months ahead of schedule is a significant milestone for the Port of Ndayane and a testament to the expertise, commitment and collaboration of everyone involved in delivering this project safely.

"This achievement allows us to accelerate the next phase of construction toward the port's completion in 2028, while reinforcing our long-term commitment to Senegal and our confidence in Africa’s future as a growing force in global supply chains. As Senegal's largest single private investment, this US$1.2 billion project will create lasting economic value by strengthening trade, supporting jobs, improving connectivity and unlocking future growth opportunities across the region."

Clarence Rodrigues, CEO of DP World Dakar, said that this achievement represents a pivotal moment in delivering transformational infrastructure for Senegal.

He added that the Port of Ndayane will enhance national competitiveness, unlock opportunities for local businesses, and drive sustainable job creation and skills development, supporting 2.3 million jobs through trade and improving access to critical goods and staples for 7.8 million people.

Construction is now focused on the next phase of marine and civil works as the project progresses towards completion in 2028.

Since taking over operations in 2008, DP World has invested approximately $340 million to modernise Senegal’s Port of Dakar terminal and expand its capacity. Container throughput has increased from 265,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2008 to 850,000 TEUs in 2025, while vessel waiting times have been reduced from 35 hours to near zero.

It is now the highest-ranked port in Sub-Saharan Africa for efficiency, according to the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index.

With the Port of Dakar operating close to its physical limits, DP World and the Government of Senegal launched the Port of Ndayane project to create the country's next-generation deep-water gateway for international trade. Located approximately 50 km from Dakar, the new port will enable future capacity expansion and more efficient inland logistics.

Originally scheduled for completion in September 2027, the dredging works concluded following the early mobilisation in December 2024, enabling critical civil works to begin significantly ahead of schedule.

"Capital dredging is one of the most technically demanding phases of any port development," said Juan Carlos Sahdala, Group Chief Planning & Project Officer. "Completing these works ahead of schedule reflects meticulous planning, outstanding execution and strong collaboration, enabling us to accelerate the marine and civil works that will bring the Port of Ndayane into operation in 2028."

The programme delivered a 5km access channel dredged to 20 metres, a 600m turning basin and an 875m berth pocket capable of accommodating two Triple E-class container vessels.